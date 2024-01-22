Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 780,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,115,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 89,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

