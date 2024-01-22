Ankr (ANKR) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $235.36 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,844.13 or 0.99921804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011558 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00205709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02390966 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $12,354,701.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

