ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.6 %

ANSS stock opened at $338.98 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.79 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.