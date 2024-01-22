Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.82

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.82 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,574.27 ($20.03), with a volume of 1467814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,578 ($20.08).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.01) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.16) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,525 ($19.40).
In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.66), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,914.24). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
