Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.66

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.66 and last traded at $177.22, with a volume of 7103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

