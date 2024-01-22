Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Decreased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $168.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,374. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.