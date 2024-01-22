Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. 733,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

