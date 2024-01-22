Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 18,621 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

ANET traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $270.63. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.