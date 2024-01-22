Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 121.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $266.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $266.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

