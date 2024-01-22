Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.02 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $129.91 million and $6.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002374 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002162 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,396,406 coins and its circulating supply is 178,397,188 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

