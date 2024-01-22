ASD Price Tops $0.0502 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.01 or 0.99298257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00213140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003921 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0501756 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,645,201.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

