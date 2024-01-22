ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $90.29 Average PT from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ASGN opened at $93.36 on Monday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,947 shares of company stock worth $3,768,713. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

