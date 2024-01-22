ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $850.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $776.53 and last traded at $770.99, with a volume of 298194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $757.83.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in ASML by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $714.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.26. The company has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

