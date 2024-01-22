ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $768.16. The company had a trading volume of 881,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $776.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

