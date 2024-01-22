ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.