Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $468,116.95.

On Friday, November 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $458,975.40.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.59. 2,281,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,886. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $253.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after buying an additional 579,041 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.35.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

