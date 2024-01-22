Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219,712 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $40,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 186,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

