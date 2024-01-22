Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laurentian

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

AI has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

AI stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,504. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.76. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 104.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1253886 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

