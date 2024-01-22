AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of T opened at $16.67 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

