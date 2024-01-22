AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $9.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,756.07. 79,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,876. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,774.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,626.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,558.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

