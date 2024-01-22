Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $29.94 or 0.00075067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.98 billion and $606.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,831,885 coins and its circulating supply is 366,798,975 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

