AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $1,865,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 19.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

