Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

