Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 52165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 5.50.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
