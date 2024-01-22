Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 52165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.