Babylon Pump & Power Limited (ASX:BPP) Insider Buys A$14,507.94 in Stock

Babylon Pump & Power Limited (ASX:BPP – Get Free Report) insider Louise Bower purchased 2,901,588 shares of Babylon Pump & Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,507.94 ($9,671.96).

Babylon Pump & Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28.

Babylon Pump & Power Company Profile

Babylon Pump & Power Limited focuses on rental of specialty diesel driven pumping and power generation equipment in Australia. The company offers pumping and dewatering, and power generation; bore test pumping; vacuum loading, blast and paint; and mobile and ancillary plant. It also offers rebuild and maintenance services for diesel driven equipment; field services work; and water blasting and ancillary services to the resources sectors.

