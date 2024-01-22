Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.57. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

