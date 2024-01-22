Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 377,135 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,413,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377,135 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $170,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

