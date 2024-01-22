Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 177,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $196.58. 1,224,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

