Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.63% of Regions Financial worth $101,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

