Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.35. The company had a trading volume of 384,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,837. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.12. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

