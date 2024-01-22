Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $219.30 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,014 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $219,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,949. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

