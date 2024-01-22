Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $40.56 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.24% of Hubbell worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Hubbell by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.14.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB traded up $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.18. 126,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,050. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

