Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865,778 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $58,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $108.27. 1,022,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,415. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

