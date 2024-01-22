Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 13,487 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $89,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.49. The company had a trading volume of 631,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

