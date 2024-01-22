Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.36% of Eaton worth $305,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.29. 664,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $154.95 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.