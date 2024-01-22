Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.36% of Eaton worth $305,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Eaton
In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ETN
Eaton Stock Performance
Shares of ETN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.29. 664,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $154.95 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.00.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.