Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on BKR
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.