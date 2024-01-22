Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.2 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.