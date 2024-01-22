Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $222.76 million and $13.26 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 142,624,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,224,299 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

