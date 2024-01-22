Barclays Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.97.

TSLA stock opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

