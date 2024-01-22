Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO boosted its position in Baxter International by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 201,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 120.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

