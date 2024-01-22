Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953,830 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 14.6% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $790,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 409,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

