Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,915 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $42,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BDX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.90. The company had a trading volume of 368,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day moving average of $256.12.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

