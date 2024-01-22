BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $153.13

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.13 and last traded at $155.39, with a volume of 75120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

