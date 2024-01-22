Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $272.46 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $272.46 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.51 or 0.05844430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,664,645 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,604,652 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

