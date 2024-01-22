Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $272.46 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $272.46 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.51 or 0.05844430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,664,645 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,604,652 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

