Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
