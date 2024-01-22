Benchmark Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 336,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $104.13 and a fifty-two week high of $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

