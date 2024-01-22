Berenberg Bank Boosts Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Price Target to GBX 345

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BIG opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Friday. Big Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.82). The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.93. The stock has a market cap of £311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big Technologies

In related news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,529.84). Insiders have purchased 337,500 shares of company stock worth $63,682,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

