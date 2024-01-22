Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 586 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 363,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,914. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

