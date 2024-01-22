Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 909 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,468 shares of company stock worth $14,730,045. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.68. 481,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

